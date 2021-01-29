APD updates Metro 15 list with 21-year-old hit and run suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old Albuquerque man was added to the Metro 15 criminal list on Friday.

Officials say Francisco Javier Perez-Milanez currently has three active felony warrants on charges of child abuse, leaving the scene of an accident, and great bodily injury by vehicle. The Metro 15 is a working list of 15 offenders who are considered drivers of crime in Albuquerque.

The list began in November 2019. As offenders are arrested, new offenders and fugitives are identified based on their criminal history and their potential to be successfully prosecuted.

