APD updates Metro 15 list with 21-year-old hit and run suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was caught on video Thursday abusing his dog. Witnesses said they were by Winrock Mall on Thursday when they saw the man kicking, choking, and swinging the dog around by its leash. It was all caught on video around 12:30 p.m. outside Chuz Fitness. "He is doing this in public," one of the witnesses said in the cell phone video. "What is he going to do at home?"

Witnesses said they were leaving the gym and saw the man abusing the dog. "He dragged his dog through a neighborhood north of the gym," one witness said. "The entire time, he is dragging the dog along and kicking it in the face. It was 30 minutes or so that he was abusing his dog publicly like this like it was normal."