APD updates Metro 15 list, 18-year-old added

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has added 18-year-old Angello Charley to its Metro 15 List. The department reports that Charley has an active felony warrant on charges of criminal sexual penetration, aggravated battery, bribery of a witness, and battery.

The Metro 15 is a list of 15 offenders who are considered to be drivers of crime in Albuquerque. The initial list was created in November 2019 and as offenders are arrested, new offenders and fugitives are identified based on their criminal history and the potential for successful prosecution according to police.

Since the operation started, 55 offenders have been arrested. APD states that its Shield Unit prepares discovery for prosecutors to use in court and works to keep offenders in jail. Anyone with information on offenders on the Metro 15 List is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous photos and videos can also be submitted online at p3tips.com531.

APD’s Metro 15 List