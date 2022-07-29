ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested two people in separate incidents both with large amounts of drugs and cash along with guns. They say July 21, officers stopped Timothy Carrera in the area of Texas St. and Copper Ave NE. Officers noticed a gun inside and that’s when Carrera admitted he was a convicted felon.

When they searched his car, police say they found three guns, including one that was stolen, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office badge, 7,106 fentanyl pills, 36 grams of meth, and $13,854 in cash.

On July 27, police say Valentina Martinez learned that she had been charged with aggravated assault against a family member and began to threaten that family member. After they arrested her, they searched her apartment and found a gun, 7,500 fentanyl pills, and $14,000 in cash. Martinez was booked on her outstanding warrant and detectives have requested a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Those charges are being reviewed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.