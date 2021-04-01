APD: Two offenders added to Metro 15 List

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that 35-year-old Henry Sarracino and 34-year-old Jerome Trujillo have been added to the Metro 15 list. Police say Sarracino has four felony warrants for receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle and probation violation on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Authorities state Trujillo has two felony warrants for aggravated assault and receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. APD reports both men should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Metro 15 is a list of 15 offenders who are considered by authorities to be drivers of crime in Albuquerque. The initial list was created in November 2019 and as offenders are arrested, police say new offenders are identified based on their criminal history and the potential for successful prosecution.

Since the establishment of the operation, APD reports 57 offenders have been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous videos and photos can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.

