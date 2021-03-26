APD releases details of recent officer-involved shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have released new details about a deadly police shooting last month. Witness video of the shooting went viral. Friday, APD released their lapel video of the incident.

Albuquerque Police say they were called to San Mateo and Copper last month because 40-year-old Claude Trivino was walking in the roadway and running at cars with a knife. Trivino was shot multiple times by two APD officers.

Police say they were called to the area after receiving calls about Trivino walking in the roadway. Two drivers even reported Trivino ran at their vehicle with a knife in his hand. “There were concerns of him not only getting injured in traffic by oncoming vehicles abut that he could cause some type of an accident,” says Lt. Hollie Anderson of the Albuquerque Police Department.

When the officers tried to approach him, they say he ignored their warnings. Moments later, Trivino charged the officers. One initially fired his taser, but it had no effect and Trivino threw the knife at one of the officers, hitting him in the arm. Both officers then open fire. Trivino was taken to UNMH where he died. Online records show that he had known mental health issues and had been ordered to undergo an emergency psych evaluation in December.

News 13 asked APD if the officers escalated the situation last month. Chief Harold Medina says the shooting will go to the use of force review board to determine if the officers’ actions were appropriate.

Officers Jarrod Potter and Christian Cordova were involved in the shooting, neither of them have been involved in prior police shootings. They are both back from administrative leave.

Police also gave an update on a March 7 officer-involved shooting on Montaño. Officers pulled over a blue van after police say it was driving erratically and nearly hit a police cruiser.

They say the driver, later identified as William Grant, had a license that did not belong to him. Police say Grant reached for a gun, started his car, and sped off, that’s when the officer opened fire.

Rio Rancho Police found Grant later that night, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say Grant has a lengthy criminal history for domestic violence and drug charges. The officer, Isaac Aragon, had not been involved in a shooting prior to this incident.