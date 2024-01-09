Editor’s Note: The video above has strong language and shows an officer and suspect both being shot during an officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department released an update on an officer-involved shooting that injured Officer Zachary Garris and the suspect, 29-year-old Santiago Perez. In a news conference Tuesday, APD said officers were searching for a reported stolen vehicle out of Rio Rancho when they located it at the Adam’s Food Mart at Central and Pennsylvania.

Officers surrounded the vehicle and told those inside to get out. That’s when they say Perez fired two shots and at least one of the bullets hit Officer Garris in both of his hands. Officer Isaiah Relaford and Perez exchanged fire, but neither was hit. As Perez tried to flee, Officer Howard Perry shot Perez, hitting him in the arm and leg.

According to APD, Perez was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a 2014 robbery conviction. There was a woman in the vehicle with Perez as well, she was questioned and then released.

APD said the gun Perez used was originally used by the Rhode Island State Police Department but was sold/transferred to an arms dealer. They said they are working with the ATF to track the history of the gun and how it ended up in New Mexico.

Both Relaford and Perry joined APD in 2021 and have not been involved in other police shootings.