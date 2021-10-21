APD to provide update on August officer-involved shooting

Watch update live on this page at 3 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will provide an update on an officer-involved shooting that took place along Broadway Blvd. on August 20 during a conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

APD reported that a male suspect was shot by officers and transported to the hospital during the incident. Police state they were trying to serve an arrest warrant on a homicide suspect who tried to flee.

The suspect reportedly tried to elude officers in a vehicle before fleeing on foot. APD states officers then saw the suspect pull out a rifle and attempt to carjack an individual when officers opened fire, wounding the suspect.

The suspect’s condition is unknown. In a previous press conference, APD Chief Harold Medina stated the suspect was tied to at least two stolen vehicles and was being sought as a person of interest in a homicide.

