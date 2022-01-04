APD to provide details on Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting involving teen suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department will be providing details regarding the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting that took place at the Villa Hermosa Apartments near Coors Blvd. and I-40. APD will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

The department previously reported that the incident started around 7:30 a.m. when officers were notified of shots fired near the apartment complex. APD states that officers at the scene located shell casings that were determined to be linked to 16-year-old Jesus Lopez and then began to negotiate with the teen, trying to get him to come out from the apartments.

Authorities reported that the teen then tried to flee and was armed with multiple firearms. APD stated that at least one officer fired their weapon, striking Lopez. He was last known to have undergone surgery and be in stable condition.

No officers were hurt in the incident. APD reported that Lopez was wanted in Sandoval County for a domestic violence situation involving a gun.