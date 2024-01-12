ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) will hold a press conference on Friday, January 12, at 1 p.m. to give details on three officer-involved shootings from 2023. APD Police Chief Harold Medina will provide information on shootings that happened on November 21 and 25 as well as a shooting from December 8. The press conference will be streamed on this page.

The incident happened in the area of Girard and Gibson Boulevards on the morning of November 21. They reported a man pointing a gun at residents at the Eagle Nest Apartments. Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, shots were fired, and a man was hit with gunfire. On November 22, the man was identified as 25-year-old Pablo Pacheco. APD says he had two warrants out for his arrest. He was charged with having firearms or destructive devices, receipt transportation or deadly possession by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This shooting happened near Ellison Drive and NM 528 after two suspects were caught shoplifting. When police confronted them, one was arrested and the second fled on foot before pulling out a gun. That suspect was shot by police and died. The suspect who was killed was identified as Pete Martinez on November 26. Police say that Martinez and the other suspect, Monica Montoya, had taken more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Kohl’s in that area.

This shooting happened in the afternoon of December 8, at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments on Montgomery. APD says they were attempting to serve a warrant to 32-year-old Mark Carlson for a parole violation related to an armed robbery conviction. Police say he barricaded himself in an apartment. Carlson attempted to flee the apartment and at some point, police say Carlson pulled out a gun. They say officers used less-lethal rounds to stop him, but that failed to stop Carlson. That’s when multiple officers fired their weapons at Carlson. He died from his injuries at the hospital.