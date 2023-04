ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday, Apr. 20, at 11:00 a.m., to highlight details on an investigation into multiple shootings that occurred throughout the city during the past three years. The press conference will be streamed on this page.

APD Chief Harold Medina is expected to speak. This conference will be following a planned news conference from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.