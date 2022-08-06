ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced they would be holding a press conference regarding the recent murders of three Muslim men in Albuquerque. The press conference will be available to view on this page.

During Saturday’s press conference, police officials announced that the victim of one of Friday night’s homicides was a Muslim man. That shooting happened in the area of Grand and Truman near Nob Hill.

Back in November at the corner of San Mateo and Mountain Road, Mohammad Ahmadi was found dead in a back parking lot of a halal meat market and cafe. Then early last week, officers found Aftab Hussein shot on Rhode Island Street near Copper. Most recently, Muhammed Afzaal, UNM alumni and Espanola city planner was shot and killed while walking near his house Monday night near Cornell and Coal Avenue.