A suspect is dead and an APD officer wounded after a police shooting near Tramway on July 20, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) will be holding a press conference Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. to provide further information on an officer-involved shooting that happened on July 20. News 13 will stream the press conference live on this page.

On July 20, officers were attempting to arrest a man with an active arrest warrant in Santa Fe at the Copper Ridge Apartments on Tramway. Police say the man also is a suspect in a recent Albuquerque homicide.

Chief Harold Medina with APD said the SWAT team got into a shootout with the suspect when the team tried to enter the apartment. The suspect was killed in the shooting. One APD officer was hit in the arm by the suspect’s gunfire.