APD to focus on speeders, street racing across city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Sunday they have been directed by Mayor Tim Keller to create a working group to tackle citywide speeding and street racing. The department’s Metro Traffic Division identified several key areas in the city where street racing and speeding have contributed to a large number of fatal and serious injury crashes.

Officials say the new group will work across city departments and gather input from neighborhood and elected leaders. APD’s Motor Unit has begun enhanced enforcement while the working group is identifying additional tools to target aggressive drivers.

Recent hot spots for speeding have been identified as: