SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico's Supreme Court dismissed an Albuquerque man's appeal of two consecutive life prison sentences for a double murder in 2017. According to a news release, in a unanimous decision, the Court concluded that Brandon Vigil waived his right to appeal his sentence when he accepted a plea agreement that provided for the waiver. Vigil was just 19-years-old when he shot and killed two friends, Daniel Miramontes and Consuela Rios.

The news release states that the Court ruled Vigil could challenge the constitutionality of his sentence through a post-conviction proceeding by filing a petition for a writ of habeas corpus. Vigil must serve at least 60 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. According to the news release, during his sentencing, Vigil acknowledged to the court judge that he understood the terms of his plea agreement and was giving up his right to challenge the constitutionality of his sentence on a direct appeal, which is the appeal to a higher court initially after a conviction.