Man arrested following SWAT situation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody following a SWAT situation in northeast Albuqueruqe. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were trying to arrest Kameron Pennell Monday morning who was wanted on a felony narcotics charge. Police say they found Pennell at 4 a.m. Monday at the Motel 6 located on University Blvd near the Big-I.

Police say Pennell refused to come out for several hours, which is why the SWAT team was called in. Last week during a news conference, APD said they were looking for Pennell and highlighted his long history of property crimes. He has also fled from the police twice since October. Pennell was released from jail and failed to show for court.

Pennell eventually surrendered Monday morning. This is a developing story, KRQE is looking more into Pennell’s past to see why he keeps getting released.

Read Next: