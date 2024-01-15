ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just after noon on Monday, Jan. 15, the Albuquerque Police Department SWAT unit became activated in southeast Albuquerque. The SWAT team was called due to a man refusing to exit an apartment.

According to APD, officers responded to a “domestic altercation” at around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, a man had barricaded himself in the apartments located on Dickerson Drive near Santa Clara Avenue.

APD says the SWAT unit is attempting to peacefully take the man into custody. Any updates on the SWAT situation will be added to this article.