Albuquerque suspect in custody after allegedly threatening residents with knife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody after sparking a SWAT situation in southeast Albuquerque early Wednesday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 300 block of San Jose SE in response to a subject who was armed with a knife and was reportedly threatening other residents. According to police, once officers arrived at the scene the suspect locked himself inside his apartment and refused to obey officers’ commands.

APD’s SWAT Team was dispatched due to the violent nature of the suspect’s actions. Authorities say tactical officers and the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team personnel were able to get the subject, identified as 50-year-old Arthur Serna into custody without incident.

APD reports Serna will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.