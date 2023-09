ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department SWAT responded to a man barricaded inside a home in the International District for the second day in a row. APD said detectives were trying to arrest a man with a felony warrant but he barricaded himself inside a home.

The name of the individual has not been released. News 13 has crews near the scene awaiting more information from APD.