ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT Unit is in southwest Albuquerque responding to an individual who has barricaded themself inside a residence. According to APD, detectives tried to arrest an individual with a warrant out for their arrest when they barricaded themself inside.

The SWAT situation is taking place near Old Coors Drive and Bridge Boulevard. No further information has been released at this time.