ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As of 11:51 a.m. APD’s SWAT unit is responding to help detain an armed individual who is barricaded inside a Northeast Albuquerque apartment.

Officers are at the Enclave apartments located on Osuna Place, between Wyoming Blvd. and Eubank Blvd. since 8:40 a.m. attempting to engage with the individual. No other information is available at this time.

In a recent update according to APD, the individual was taken into custody with no incident for a felony warrant.