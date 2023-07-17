ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT unit was dispatched to a home in northeast Albuquerque on Monday morning, July 17. According to police, an individual had barricaded himself inside a home on Boxwood Avenue, between Louisiana Boulevard and Wyoming Boulevard.

Officers were informed that the barricaded suspect had a history of starting fires, so they involved Albuquerque Fire Rescue in the situation. Via a live camera feed on a robot, SWAT officers saw that the suspect started a fire inside the home.

Firefighters moved into the home to fight the fire once it began. The suspect eventually exited the house and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.