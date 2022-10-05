ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the SWAT was activated Wednesday night for a barricaded person on Betts St near Indian School and Constitution. Police say the suspect is in custody after a carjacking led to the SWAT standoff.

Police say the carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro. They say officers tracked them down to a house near Indian School and Constitution. APD Chief of Police, Harold Medina says multiple people gave themselves up to officers, except one man. Medina says that man fired shots at officers when he tried to escape and at least one officer returned fire.

APD says officers were able to get the man in custody after a brief standoff, and he had a warrant out for his arrest. Medina said no one was injured during the incident.