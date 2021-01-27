APD: Suspect in sexual assault of boy arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy is behind bars. The Albuquerque Police Department had been looking for 29-year-old Joshua Vigil after they say a video surfaced of him abusing the child.

Investigators say Vigil was a friend of the child’s family. Vigil was arrested Wednesday. APD says Vigil was charged with criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal contact of a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, and sexual exploitation of a child. He is scheduled to face a judge this week.

