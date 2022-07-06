ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead Tuesday night at the Target on Lomas near I-40. Officials say Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the target for a report of a person camping inside a vehicle.

The officer who responded found the person had two felony DWI related warrants and additional officers were called to help take the person into custody. APD Chief of Police Harold Medina said the suspect then pulled out a gun and officers took cover. He says soon after, officers heard a gunshot come from the vehicle. and returned fire. “Officers perceived a gunshot was fired and returned fire. At this point in time the situation became a standoff,” Medina said.

Medina says tactical units and a drone arrived on scene and they determined the person suffered from what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say the person died from that wound and officers did find a gun inside the car. The identity of the person has not been released. The investigation is ongoing. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.