ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say a man was shot and killed by police in downtown Albuquerque early Sunday morning. In a video posted to Twitter Sunday morning, Police Chief Harold Medina said while officers were finishing up a call for service at the Hotel Andaluz around 3:30 a.m., a man drove up to them and said he had a gun and the officers were going to have to shoot him.

Medina says according to witnesses, officers gave multiple requests for the man to drop his gun and he refused to do so. Eventually, shots were fired. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did recover a weapon from the man’s vehicle. They say it appears to be an airsoft gun but the investigation is ongoing. The officers involved will be put on standard leave as is customary for this situation.

This story is developing. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.