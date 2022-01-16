APD: Sunday morning homicide, fatal pedestrian crash possibly related

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people are dead after police responded to reports of a shooting and fatal pedestrian crash they believe are related. APD responded to the shooting call around 2:00 a.m. Sunday near Montgomery and Morningside.

When officers arrived, they found one person shot dead on the scene. Police also responded to a car versus pedestrian crash near Montgomery and Jefferson. One person was hit and pronounced dead on the scene as well.

Police are investigating the two incidents as related. This story is developing.