APD substations back to normal hours, Nob Hill hours extended

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police substations throughout the metro are now back to their normal hours after many had limited hours because of the pandemic. They also extended the hours of their Nob Hill mini-substation after businesses have been pleading for more of a police presence.

The Albuquerque Police Department said the new hours are to ensure the community has full access to the substations throughout the city seven days a week and to include peak hours on the weekends. Police said the Nob Hill mini substation will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., as well as Sundays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

One of the Nob Hill businesses that has been pushing for more of a police presence is the popular comic book store Astro Zombies. The manager of the store said in the past year, they’ve been vandalized at least five times including two attempted arsons, with the most recent one in late January.

He said other nearby businesses have been hit too. So, he believes this a big step in tackling crime that continues to be a growing issue for the area. “Knowing there’s police officers around is going to be a big boost to the area and in turn will be a big boost to the economy,” said Chris Losack, the manager of Astro Zombies.

Police said the substation near Old Town will also be expanding its hours. KRQE did reach out to APD to find out why they chose to expand their hours now instead of earlier in the pandemic, but have yet to hear back.

The current substation hours are as follows:

Southwest Sub: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Valley Sub: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Valley ATC Sub: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Valley Old Town: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-Th. 8:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. Sat. 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Sun.

Southeast Sub: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Southeast Tri-Sub: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-Th. 8:00 a.m.- 10:00 p.m. Sat. 9:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Sun.

Northwest Sub: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Foothills Sub: 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. M-F

Both mini-subs in Nob Hill and in Old Town have the capability to take station reports for car accidents and any other reporting you would file at the other substation locations.