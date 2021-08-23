APD still searching for person of interest in police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is still looking for a second person of interest in the shooting of three police officers last week. That second person was captured on surveillance video running away from the Dutch Bros after the officers were shot.
In the early morning hours of the investigation, APD thought the deadly crash near Sedillo Hill shortly after the shooting might be related but said they’ve determined there is no connection. The officers were shot while trying to confront James Ramirez and a second man who was accused of robbing a teen of his backpack, shoes and Playstation when he got off a bus near Central and Western Skies earlier that morning. APD chief says Officer Mario Verbeck, who was the most seriously wounded is doing better.