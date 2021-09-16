APD still searching for Ojos Locos shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for help tracking down the man who shot and killed another at an uptown bar after a fight. The shooting happened last month at the Ojos Locos Sports Cantina.

Witnesses told police 30-year-old Lawrence Anzures got into an argument with another man over a drink that belonged to Anzures. Police believe the man then called 22-year-old Javier Vargas Vasquez to pick him up.

As they were pulled apart, police say Vasquez pulled out a gun and shot Anzures, killing him and injuring two others. If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call 242-COPS.