APD speeding enforcement efforts expanded

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced on Saturday that its recent efforts to focus on speeding and street racing will be expanded through the weekend.

According to a press release, since Oct. 9, APD units have issued 655 citations for speeding, 1,500 for moving violations, 32 for careless driving, three for reckless driving, adn two citations for modified exhaust on a vehicle. From Dec. 4 through 6, officers will be allowed to use overtime during overnight hours to target speeding and street racing.