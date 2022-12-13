ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of firing shots at Albuquerque police officers is in more trouble. Aaron Ortiz was taken into custody in May 2020 after police say he opened fire toward them from a car near San Mateo and Menaul.
He’s currently in custody at a Torrance County detention facility as he faces federal gun charges. But a criminal complaint filed on Monday states Ortiz punched a guard inspecting his cell.