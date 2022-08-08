ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque. APD says around 11 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Madeira Dr. Police say when officers arrived on scene they found one person dead on scene.

Officials say they do not believe this incident is related to the recent string of violence against Muslim men. “There was a maintenance worker in an apartment complex behind me that was going to do random checks of abandoned apartments or vacant apartments and ended up suffering at least one gunshot wound,” APD Lieutenant Ray Del Greco said. No other details are available. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.