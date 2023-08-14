ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police released a video of teens stealing alcohol before a deadly shooting over a stolen car.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) shared this surveillance video showing two juveniles carrying bottles of booze out of a west side Walgreens before driving around town in a stolen car.

Investigators claimed shortly after that, those same teens encountered the car’s owner, Sydney Wilson, near Central and Coors. She had tracked her car down with the GPS on her phone.

Police said the teens crashed the car after she confronted them, and they tried to flee on foot. However, police claimed one of them, 13-year-old Marcos Barela, shot and killed Wilson. He’s now charged with murder.

This incident, coupled with another viral shoplifting case at a different Walgreens, prompted APD to send a letter to the drugstore and urge them to make major changes to their security.