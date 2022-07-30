ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say two separate arrests netted thousands of dollars in cash and fentanyl pills. On July 21, officers arrested Timothy Carrera after they said he was pulled over and a gun was found in his car.

He told police he was a felon and when they searched the vehicle, they found a stolen gun, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office badge, more than 7,000 fentanyl pills, and more than $13,000 in cash. Carrera was charged with drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property.

In a separate incident, on July 27, police arrested Valentina Martinez after she made threats against a family member who had reported her for aggravated assault. They found a gun, $14,000 in cash, and 7,500 fentanyl pills at her apartment. Police are still waiting for a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.