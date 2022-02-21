ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a man who went on a crime spree throughout Albuquerque Sunday night into early Monday morning. According to APD, the man broke into a business, forced himself into three homes, stole vehicles, kidnapped three people and shot at bystanders.

APD says the man was last seen in a silver Toyota Prius on I-40. He was driving on the wrong side of the freeway and exited onto a dirt road near Coors Blvd. NW. According to APD, officers lost sight of the vehicle as it headed north from I-40 toward Fortuna.

APD says the string of events started happening around 11:20 p.m when the man stole a work truck from a business near Iron Ave. and Elm Street. He then crashed the work truck near Gibson Blvd and I-25. A bystander went to check on the driver, but the suspect fired a round and fled on foot.

Then, officers were called to the area of Elm St. and Thanxton Ave. SE. When they arrived officers cleared the residence and found signs of a struggle. They later determined a female had been abducted from the residence along with her vehicle.

Then, around 1:30 a.m. Monday officers responded to a home invasion call in the 7500 block of Willow Run Dr. N.E. The family of the home sheltered upstairs and the suspect took car keys and stole a white Honda. The woman who had been abducted near Elm St. and Thanxton Ave. was found at the Willow Run Dr. residence.

Around 2:25 a.m. Monday, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were flagged down by two women who said they were abducted from a gas station near Carlisle and Gibson while they were getting gas. They told deputies that the suspect fired a gun at them before abducting them. The two women were found in the area of Rio Bravo Blvd SW.

Then, APD says around 3:20 a.m. they responded to a residential burglary in the 1000 block of Chama St. NE. They say the suspect allegedly injured the homeowner and barricaded himself in the garage until he left with the owner’s silver Prius. Police found the white Honda that was stolen from the Willow Run Dr. residence at the Chama St. home. The

APD says officers are searching for the silver Toyota Prius and are working to identify the suspect involved. No other information has been released at this time. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.