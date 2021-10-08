APD seeks public’s help locating truck involved in road rage shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public’s help finding a truck used in a road rage shooting on Central. Nelson Gallegos Jr.’s family says he was taking his grandson to school Wednesday morning when he got out of his car to confront another driver near Central and Rio Grande when he was shot and killed.

APD released a picture of the truck on Friday. They’re asking anyone who may know who it belongs to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.