ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investing a shooting that happened near Tingley Beach on Thursday, April 21. Crime Stoppers says a woman was found shot in her car while parked along the bosque trail. APD says the shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.