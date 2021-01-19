APD seeking suspect in sexual assault of boy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a man they say was seen on video sexually assaulting a 5-year-old. Investigators say 29-year-old Joshua Vigil was a friend of the boy’s family.

An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 13, 2021, for Joshua Vigil. He is being charged for the criminal sexual penetration of a minor in the first degree, criminal sexual contact of a minor in the second degree, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child in the second degree (manufacturing) and sexual exploitation of a child (possession).

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531. Anyone who submits a tip could be eligible for a cash reward.