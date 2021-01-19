APD seeking suspect in sexual assault of boy

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for a man they say was seen on video sexually assaulting a 5-year-old. Investigators say 29-year-old Joshua Vigil was a friend of the boy’s family.

An arrest warrant was issued on Jan. 13, 2021, for Joshua Vigil. He is being charged for the criminal sexual penetration of a minor in the first degree, criminal sexual contact of a minor in the second degree, three counts of sexual exploitation of a child in the second degree (manufacturing) and sexual exploitation of a child (possession).

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com/531. Anyone who submits a tip could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES