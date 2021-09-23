APD seeking information about driver who nearly ran over officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to identify the person who nearly ran over an officer in a stolen pickup truck. Surveillance video from the Motel 6 near Coors and I-40 on Monday. Officers showed up after the owner of a maroon F-350 called to say it was stolen and he had tracked it to the motel.

Officers turned on their lights and tried to stop the truck but the driver barrelled straight toward the officer who managed to dive out of the way. The driver rammed the police cruiser and other care before fleeing. APD says the truck was recovered but they are looking for information about the person who was driving it between September 19, to the morning of September 20. APD says if you know anything about the crime, call 505-242-STOP.