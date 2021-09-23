APD seeking information about driver who nearly ran over officer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KRQE FILE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to identify the person who nearly ran over an officer in a stolen pickup truck. Surveillance video from the Motel 6 near Coors and I-40 on Monday. Officers showed up after the owner of a maroon F-350 called to say it was stolen and he had tracked it to the motel.

Story continues below:

Officers turned on their lights and tried to stop the truck but the driver barrelled straight toward the officer who managed to dive out of the way. The driver rammed the police cruiser and other care before fleeing. APD says the truck was recovered but they are looking for information about the person who was driving it between September 19, to the morning of September 20. APD says if you know anything about the crime, call 505-242-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES