APD seeing shifting crime trends during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New numbers released by Albuquerque Police show changing trends in crime as most New Mexicans are staying at home during the COVID-19 outbreak. Albuquerque Police released data Thursday showing how calls for assault and battery, car break-ins and home burglaries all appear to be trending down over the last month. However, APD says it is noticing a spike in commercial burglaries.

“Commercial burglaries, this is the one that we have noted an increase in and as the Mayor said, we will divert resources, such as detectives from the Investigative Bureau while keeping in mind that we need to be flexible,” APD Deputy Chief JJ Griego said Thursday during the city’s daily COVID-19 news briefing.

According to statistics released by APD, at times over the last month, the department has had weeks where its received nearly twice the number of calls for business break-ins compared to the same time frame last year.

A Nob Hill salon, Anchor and Frame on Bryn Mawr Drive is just one example of the victims. Thursday, the shop renamed boarded up across all windows and doors with a message reading “you stole it all.” With no one around businesses, APD says it’s seen its sharpest declines in calls for car break-ins, which usually happens around gyms and movie theaters and home break-ins.

APD says officers are seeing more people reporting disturbance calls around homes though. Anecdotally, APD said Thursday that it hasn’t seen a major overall shift in crime through the city as a whole, however, it says calls to police are down. The department is reminding people it’s OK to call 911 with anything that might come off as suspicious, especially around businesses.

“Please don’t hesitate to call us, I’d much rather have an officer go out and talk to somebody and it be nothing than it result in a burglary later down the road,” Deputy Chief Griego said.

The department is also worried about an increase in domestic violence-related calls, however, they say due to the nature of how domestic violence cases vary between calls and reporting, it’s too early to make a sure-judgment on if the city is seeing a true increase. In the realm of fighting crime, APD recently added 50 new officers on to the street. Those officers will remain in training for the next several months before they’ll be on their own.

