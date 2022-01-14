APD searching for suspect accused of shooting, killing his uncle

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the man accused of shooting and killing his uncle. Police were called to a home near Unser and Arenal. They say Domenic Mora is accused of shooting and killing his uncle, Daniel Trujillo.

Witnesses told police Trujillo was upset because his grandmother turned off the internet. They heard Mora accusing Trujillo of saying something under his breath. A warrant is out for his arrest.

