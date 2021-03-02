APD searching for suspect accused of gas station shooting

A screenshot from a video posted by authorities that shows a suspect accused of shooting and injuring a victim at a 7-Eleven store on Dec. 17, 2020. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers and Albuquerque Police are asking the public for information on a shooting that injured one person. APD reports on December 17, 2020, an individual was shot at the 7-Eleven located at San Mateo Boulevard and Zuni Road in southeast Albuquerque.

Police say a male suspect is seen driving up to the gas station pumps in a white pick-up truck and then enters the store where there is a verbal altercation with another customer. Authorities report that both customers exit the store and head to their vehicles.

Story continues below

As the victim drives off, the suspect shoots toward the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim one time in the arm. The suspect is described as a thin, light-skinned Black male that is approximately five-feet-ten-inches tall and is in his 20s. He is said to have had two braids or dreadlocks hanging in front of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.