ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are trying to track down a man they say robbed a gas station, then made his getaway on a John Deere.

Surveillance pictures from the Valero on Carlisle and Gibson show the man holding the clerk at gunpoint on Sunday. They say he took off on a green Gator.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.