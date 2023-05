ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it is searching for a suspect who they say may be armed and injured after a police shooting in southeast Albuquerque. No officers were injured.

Right now, the area between San Mateo on the west and San Pedro on the east, south of Kathryn is considered active. APD is asking for people in the area to stay in their homes and lock their doors. This is a developing story, News 13 will provide updates as we learn more.