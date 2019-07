ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a man who swiped a rifle from Cabela’s.

APD released surveillance pictures from Monday when police say the man shoved the .22 rifle down his pants and walked out. He was seen leaving in a white Honda Civic.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.