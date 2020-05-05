APD searching for man who stole gun from restaurant employee

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down a man who stole two guns from a restaurant employee near Central and Wyoming.

Police say the man approached the worker in the restaurant parking lot on April 26 and demanded money. The suspect then grabbed a backpack from the victim with the guns inside then fired a shot at him. The suspect left the scene in a white Honda four-door vehicle.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP or submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com. You could be eligible for a reward.

