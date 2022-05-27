ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified 22-year-old Tayven Lee White as the suspect in a shooting at the Four Hills Studios in the area of Central and Eubank. According to police, White, another man, and the victim, 40-year-old Charles Carter, got into an argument about Carter being physically abusive to White’s sister. After Carter refused to leave the apartment, witnesses said White shot Carter multiple times before fleeing the area.

Witnesses say the apartment was known to be a hub for the sale of Fentanyl pills and police say they responded to the apartment about a shooting a week earlier. White has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or APD’s non-emergency number at 505-242-2677.