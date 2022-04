ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for a man they say shot another man in the northeast part of town back in February. According to a Crime Stoppers bulletin, a man was shot on February 9, 2022, around 2:24 a.m. at 25 1/2 Hotel Circle.

Officials say the shooter is a bald, caucasian man who was seen driving a 2008 white Dodge Ram 2500 with dark tinted windows. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 505-843-STOP or online.