APD searching for driver who plowed through protesters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is currently searching for the driver who plowed through a crowd of protesters on Friday night. The incident happened along Central near the University of New Mexico as protesters denounced the lack of charges against Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

In a video, the car is seen trying to drive right through the middle of the crowd, prompting people to scatter and chase it down the street. No one was hurt. APD says it’s following up on leads to identify the driver, going on to say it will not tolerate this kind of behavior.

