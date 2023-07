ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to track down the driver in a deadly hit and run. Police said the driver of a red Ford Focus hit and killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk near Louisiana and Constitution around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The car appeared to have a spare tire on the front passenger wheel and a possible broken headlight on the driver’s side. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 or online at p3tips.com/531.